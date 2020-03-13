APSU helps Clarksville Academy High School with Coding Camp

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Computer Science and Information Technology worked with Clarksville Academy to offer a two-week custom camp in January to 12 students.

“Clarksville Academy approached us last April, and they wanted to have a credit-carrying high school class,” department Chair Dr. Leong Lee said. “They asked if we could customize a camp for them.”

APSU students Amanda McNair and Hetvi Patel led the camp instruction, and Associate Professor Dr. James Church provided the class framework and materials.

“These materials are good enough for a university-level class,” Lee said.

The students worked with Unity C#, a popular game development engine, to build computer games. Unity is the engine behind such games as “The Elder Scrolls: Legends,” “Pokemon Go” and “Super Mario Run.”

The camps ran from 8:00am-3:00pm Monday-Friday during winter break.

“It went really, really well,” Church said. “I’m so happy and I thank Amanda and Hetvi for doing just perfectly.

“These camps, they can be for anybody,” he added. “You want to do a camp for your Boy Scout troop, your Girl Scout troop? We can do it.”

To learn more

For more information, email *protected email* or call 931.221.7840.

or call 931.221.7840. For more about APSU Junior Coders custom classes or camps, visit www.apsu.edu/csci/camp/customization.

Austin Peay State University also offers hour long Junior Coder classes on Saturdays during the spring and fall semesters for all elementary students (K-8). For more information, visit apsu.edu/csci/camp/junior.

For more information about the APSU Department of Computer Science and Information Technology, go to apsu.edu/csci.

