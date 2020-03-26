531st Hospital Center deploys to New York State in Coronavirus response

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – More than 200 medical personnel from the 531st Hospital Center are scheduled to deploy March 26th, 2020 to New York state to provide a full range of healthcare services in support of emergency medical facilities there.

The 531st is prepared to provide medical support and hospital capabilities in support of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) response in the state.

This response is part of the national approach to fighting coronavirus (COVID-19). The Army is working with interagency partners – including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Defense Military Health System and others – to support and protect the military force and the American people.

Fort Campbell medical personnel will work closely with supporting medical network partners to mitigate effects on scheduled appointments at Fort Campbell.

Providers will ensure patients receive safe and timely care; and reschedule appointments as needed. Persons who have an upcoming medical appointment should call their primary care manager to confirm the appointment date and time.

The safety and welfare of the workforce and Families is the top priority. It is critical that each member of the community strictly adheres to practices established by the CDC that have proven effective at containing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). These include simple practices such as maintaining social distancing, washing hands frequently, and staying home if feeling ill.

Beneficiaries assigned to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital may continue to call the hospital’s appointment line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677 to schedule or cancel medical appointments.

