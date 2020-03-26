|
|
|
|
Lamar Alexander says “Sweeping Relief” On Its Way to Keep Paychecks Coming For Workers, Relieve Financial Burdens For Americans Hurt by Coronavirus
Washington, D.C. – United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said legislation he voted for and the Senate passed today by a vote of 96-0 will send “sweeping relief to keep paychecks coming for workers and relieve financial burdens for Americans hurt by coronavirus (COVID-19).”
The senator said that unprecedented legislation will provide $1,200 checks for individuals, increase unemployment compensation, defer tax and student loan payments, generate trillions in economic support to keep businesses open and billions to help hospitals buy medical supplies and speed development of tests, treatments and vaccines.
“The government has temporarily shut down the economy because of this disease, and the government must help those who are hurt by it,” said Senator Alexander.
Alexander, chairman of the Senate’s Health Education Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, said the legislation the Senate just passed has three goals: One, keep payroll checks coming to workers during the crisis; two, relieve financial burdens on Americans during the crisis; and, three, contain the disease.
Keep Payroll Checks Coming to Workers:
Relieve Burden:
Contain the Disease:
“I hope the House will pass this bill immediately so the president can sign it into law and provide this sweeping relief for Americans who have been hurt by the COVID-19 disease.”
Click HERE for full text of the legislation, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
|
|
