Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Tennessee Department of Health reports 169 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, April 6th, 2020

April 6, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Department of HealthNashville, TN – On Monday, April 6th, 2020, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 3,802 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee. That is up 169 cases from Sunday’s 3,633. There have been sixty five in Tennessee because of the virus.

Three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Montgomery County bringing the total up to fifty four. There has been one death in Montgomery County due to the virus.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

One more case of Coronavirus has been reported in Robertson County. The total is now at sixty. No new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Cheatham County. The total remains at thirteen.

Another case has been reported in Dickson County bringing the total to twenty four. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Houston County. The total remains at two. There have been no new cases reported in Benton County. The total remains at four. One more case has been reported in Carroll County bringing the total of cases to eight.

One additional case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Henry County bringing the total to five. There have been no new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Stewart County. The total in Stewart County remains at two.

Seven new cases of the Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky bringing the total to thirty.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 819 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). There have been seven deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 352,546 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. That is an increase of 27,361 cases in 24 hours. There have now been 10,335 deaths in the United States connected to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

County Confirmed Negative Deaths
Anderson County 10 231  
Bedford County 8 153  
Benton County 4 54  
Bledsoe County 3 24  
Blount County 38 294 2
Bradley County 23 226  
Campbell County 5 88  
Cannon County 7 79  
Carroll County 8 127  
Carter County 3 79  
Cheatham County 13 282  
Chester County 6 72  
Claiborne County 2 63  
Clay County 1 75  
Cocke County 1 69  
Coffee County 7 210  
Crockett County 0 39  
Cumberland County 26 448  
Davidson County 819 5,979 7
Decatur County 0 50  
Dekalb County 7 107  
Dickson County 24 193  
Dyer County 9 116  
Fayette County 21 177  
Fentress County 2 73  
Franklin County 14 125 1
Gibson County 12 195  
Giles County 3 85  
Grainger County 3 48  
Greene County 17 92 1
Grundy County 15 52  
Hamblen County 4 128  
Hamilton County 83 888 9
Hancock County 0 12  
Hardeman County 6 91  
Hardin County 2 152  
Hawkins County 14 77 1
Haywood County 5 52  
Henderson County 1 104  
Henry County 5 103  
Hickman County 2 83  
Houston County 2 85  
Humphreys County 3 61  
Jackson County 3 47  
Jefferson County 7 119  
Johnson County 2 12  
Knox County 119 1,177 3
Lake County 0 20  
Lauderdale County 5 64  
Lawrence County 4 164  
Lewis County 2 21  
Lincoln County 5 64  
Loudon County 13 158  
Macon County 11 169 1
Madison County 22 313  
Marion County 20 67 1
Marshall County 9 143  
Maury County 24 495  
McMinn County 3 216  
McNairy County 4 83  
Meigs County 2 55  
Monroe County 6 138  
Montgomery County 54 734 1
Moore County 0 18  
Morgan County 5 47  
Obion County 2 81 1
Overton County 4 123  
Perry County 3 30  
Pickett County 0 16  
Polk County 3 27  
Putnam County 55 430  
Rhea County 0 128  
Roane County 5 187  
Robertson County 60 455  
Rutherford County 161 1,385 3
Scott County 3 66  
Sequatchie County 2 33  
Sevier County 16 312  
Shelby County 766 3,396 13
Smith County 3 125  
Stewart County 2 66  
Sullivan County 25 211 1
Sumner County 335 1,221 15
Tipton County 36 275  
Trousdale County 11 44 1
Unicoi County 1 31  
Union County 1 34  
Van Buren County 0 25  
Warren County 1 134  
Washington County 24 320  
Wayne County 2 45  
Weakley County 5 97  
White County 2 128  
Williamson County 260 1,849 2
Wilson County 97 996  
Pending 69 7,351 2
Out of State 290 7,862  
Grand Total 3,802 43,548 65

Case Management Protocol

  • TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2:00pm each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
  • The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.
  • TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including:  Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:     

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Stay away from people who are sick

 


COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      April 2020
      S M T W T F S
      « Mar    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      2627282930  