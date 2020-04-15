|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health announces COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Locations to be Open this Weekend
State Farm Storm Response
Winter Haven, FL – This weekend’s severe weather has resulted in hundreds of damaged homes and vehicles in Tennessee.
Dozens of damage claims have already been filed by State Farm customers across the state, with much of the damage being reported by our customers in the Tennessee Valley area.
Local State Farm agents and claims specialists are aware of the damage and are already assisting customers with their recovery.
While assisting customers in-person and virtually, we are committed to the health and safety of our employees and the communities where we live and work.
We are balancing those health concerns with our obligation to serve our customers. We have safety protocols for anyone who may need to meet with customers face-to-face.
We ask for patience from our State Farm customers as they may experience increased hold times while our team works to serve them in multiple ways. We encourage customers with damage to file their claim as soon as they can. You can file online, on our mobile app or by calling your agent or 1.800.SF.Claim.
Storm Recovery
Storm Rebuilding
If more severe weather is forecast, and you didn’t sustain damage, make a plan now for the next round of severe weather.
Storm Preparedness
SectionsNews
TopicsState Farm, Storm damage, Tennessee, Winter Haven FL
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed