TWRA invites Public to Judge Annual Calendar Issue Photo Contest

May 3, 2020
 

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is asking the public to help select the winning photos that will appear in the annual calendar issue of Tennessee Wildlife magazine.

The entry period for the contest for this year’s publication ended in March and the entries have been screened for the voting process. Place your votes for this year’s calendar on the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org

TWRA Photo Contest for Annual Wildlife Calendar.

The contest icon is located on the front page. Voters may select one photo per day.

Voting will be available through midnight (CDT) Sunday, May 10th, 2020.

After tabulation, the winning selections will appear in the 2020-21 calendar which will be available in July in the summer issue of Tennessee Wildlife. The 2020-21 calendar begins with the month of August as hunting season dates are scheduled to begin.


