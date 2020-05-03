|
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee until 4:30pm CT.
At 3:43pm CT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Big Rock to near Tennessee Ridge to near Waverly, moving east at 50 mph.
These are very dangerous storms. Up to 80 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail can be expected.
Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.
Locations impacted include: Clarksville TN, Charlotte TN, Vanleer TN, Cumberland City TN, Slayden TN, Cheatham Dam, Palmyra TN, Cunningham TN and Woodlawn TN.
This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 1 and 15.
Precautionary/Preparedness Actions
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across Stewart County and Henry County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!
