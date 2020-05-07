Montgomery County Hires Amanda Scarpaci as Downtown Commons New Program Event Manager

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government recently hired Amanda Scarpaci as the Downtown Commons’ Program Event Manager. She will be responsible for the management, planning and execution of events that take place at Downtown Commons.

Scarpaci brings with her experience in event planning and marketing all the way from Freehold, New Jersey. She has worked on both large and small-scale events, putting her full attention into every detail.

She holds a B.A. in Communication and Media Arts from Montclair State University.

Her achievements include working on multiple large-scale fundraising events, as well as social events geared toward the local community.

It has been her primary focus to deliver events to community members where they can get together, have fun, and make positive memories.

“I pride myself on being creative in my work, but my favorite aspect of event planning is simply making people happy. I had visited Clarksville several times over the past year and fell in love with the community,” said Scarpaci.

Several social events and large gatherings have been cancelled or postponed amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic but Downtown Commons will reopen once gatherings have been reauthorized.

“I look forward to the public returning to a safe and healthy environment, and for the chance to implement successful events for people in the community to enjoy,” stated Scarpaci.

Downtown Commons in downtown Clarksville specializes in both public and private events for the community.

For more information, contact Amanda Scarpaci at 931.449.0095, *protected email* or visit www.downtowncommons.org

Related Stories

Sections

Topics