2020 Clarksville-Montgomery County Memorial Day Ceremony Cancelled due to COVID-19

Montgomery County, TN – At Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization, the health of our staff, clients and our community is our top priority.

With the current national health crisis we continue to face with the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 virus, Montgomery County is taking precautions to keep everyone safe and healthy.

This includes continuing to limit the number of people in public gatherings.

Even in the best-case scenario, Memorial Day will occur while county operations are in Phase II of the re-opening guidelines, which would limit public gatherings to less than 50 people, with social distancing guidelines in place. This is not feasible, so we have made the difficult decision to cancel our annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Our staff is working on a slide show presentation to honor our fallen, which will be available online prior to Memorial Day.

For more information, contact the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization at 931.553.5173 or *protected email*

