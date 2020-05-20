FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: May 20th, 2020

Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today continued to take action in the ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:

Today, the FDA approved succinylcholine chloride injection USP 200 mg/10 mL, which is indicated to facilitate tracheal intubation and to provide skeletal muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation.

Side effects of succinylcholine chloride injection include anaphylaxis, hyperkalemia, and malignant hyperthermia.

FDA recognizes the increased demand for certain products during the novel coronavirus pandemic and we remain deeply committed to facilitating access to medical products to help address critical needs of the American public.

Testing updates:

During the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the FDA has worked with more than 400 test developers who have already submitted or said they will be submitting EUA requests to the FDA for tests that detect the virus or antibodies to the virus.

To date, the FDA has authorized 104 tests under EUAs, which include 91 molecular tests, 12 antibody tests, and 1 antigen test.

