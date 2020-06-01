|
APSU Athletic office re-opened to public by appointment, June 1st
Clarksville, TN – On Monday, June 1st, 2020, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department will open to the public by appointment, after nearly three months serving our constituents from afar due to COVID-19 Coronavirus.
As the athletics department begins to phase back in, we will be operating at half-staff in the beginning as we do our part to combat COVID-19 Coronavirus and remain mindful of social distancing guidelines.
All employees and visitors will be required to wear masks when interacting with one another, and we will only be serving fans in the office by appointment only.
This is for the safety of both our employees and fans as we continue to navigate the uncertainty’s around COVID-19 Coronavirus and seek solutions to full-strength return.
For fans wishing to conduct business or contact our staff with other inquiries, phone and email will remain the quickest and most direct method of communication during this time; our departmental staff directory has updated contact information for all athletics employees and coaching offices.
For fans whose needs include an in-office interaction, you’re encouraged to set up an appointment by calling 931.221.7904 to discuss dates and times.
