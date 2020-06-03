|
More Riots, More Violence, More Media Silence
Washington, D.C. – David Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain, was shot and killed last night while trying to protect a local store from looters. Horrific video footage showed that he died in front of Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry on Martin Luther King Drive.
It’s popular right now among many celebrities, Democrat politicians, and media personalities to excuse, ignore, and sometimes outright glorify the violence happening on our streets. To them, it isn’t real life—it’s a movie playing out in somebody else’s backyard.
The people who live in these communities don’t want violence. George Floyd’s own family, grieving the unjust death of their loved one, pleaded with protesters to be peaceful. “Don’t tear up your town. All of this is not necessary because if his own family and blood is not doing it, then why are you?” Floyd’s brother said.
“My brother wasn’t about that. My brother was about peace.”
Now is the time for all of us to listen. It is the stories from outside Washington, from American communities, that go untold amid the cable TV feuds and misleading headlines.
Here are just a few of those stories:
Innocent people getting hurt or killed should matter to everyone. So should the small businesses and neighborhoods that have been torched or looted by rioters.
Press Secretary: First Amendment doesn’t protect looting or violence
