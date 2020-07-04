Washington, D.C. – On August 18th, 1920, the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. Eight days later, it was officially adopted, securing the right to vote for American women.



To honor the 100th anniversary of this historic event, First Lady Melania Trump announced an exhibit titled Building the Movement: America’s Youth Celebrate 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage.

President Donald Trump is making sure states have what they need to fight Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence led a virtual meeting yesterday between the White House Coronavirus Task Force and Governors across America.



“We are continuing to work with all of our Governors as some states see an increase in cases,” Vice President Pence tweeted. “We assured the Governors today that their states will have what they need when they need it.”



In Dallas on Sunday, the Vice President delivered a simple message: “We’re all in this together. And, Governor [Abbott], you know I’m a phone call away.”



President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Guidelines, first unveiled in March, helped slow the spread of disease while America launched the largest mobilization of industry since World War II. Now armed with the strongest testing system of any nation on Earth, U.S. Governors are well prepared to continue managing local outbreaks of the virus as needed.



“What the American people should know,” Vice President Pence said in an interview, “is that because of the leadership that President Trump has provided [and] because of the extraordinary innovation that we have brought to this task, we are in a much better place to respond to these outbreaks than we were four months ago.”



Watch: Far fewer Americans require hospitalization today



In photos: Vice President Pence and Task Force meet with Governors

Related Stories

Sections

Topics