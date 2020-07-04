|
100 years of Women’s Suffrage
Washington, D.C. – On August 18th, 1920, the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified. Eight days later, it was officially adopted, securing the right to vote for American women.
The exhibit will feature artwork submitted by young Americans, alongside images of women’s suffrage parades, marches, and civic gatherings.
“It’s important to include our children in the conversation so they can learn and understand the history behind the women’s suffrage movement,” First Lady Melania Trump said.
“It is my hope that this project will both support and expand the important conversations taking place on equality and the impact of peaceful protests, while encouraging children to engage in the history behind this consequential movement in their own home state.”
Learn more about the First Lady’s exhibit.
President Donald Trump is making sure states have what they need to fight Coronavirus
Vice President Mike Pence led a virtual meeting yesterday between the White House Coronavirus Task Force and Governors across America.
