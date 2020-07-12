CMCSS selects Sherry Baker as Principal of Sango Elementary School

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) announces that Sherry Baker has been selected as the principal of Sango Elementary School, replacing Erin Hedrick who was named the administrator of the new CMCSS K-12 Virtual option.

Baker has served as the principal of Liberty Elementary School since 2012 and was selected as a district-level CMCSS Elementary Lead Principal in 2018.

She led Liberty to earn the TN Reward School distinction in 2016 and 2018.

Baker began her career in education in 1987 serving as an elementary teacher in Camden, TN, then taught a year at Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, TN. She joined CMCSS in 1993 as a teacher at East Montgomery Elementary School before being promoted to an assistant principalship in 2010.

Over her 33 years in education, Baker has served in many school- and district-level leadership roles. She completed the CMCSS Leadership I & II academies, Aspiring Administrator’s Academy, and McRel Balanced Leadership training. Among her many accomplishments, she was honored as a Distinguished Classroom Teacher in 1997 and 2000 and was East Montgomery’s Teacher of the Year in 1997, 2000, 2007, 2009, and 2010.

Baker received her M.A. in Curriculum and Instruction from Austin Peay State University (APSU) and graduated cum laude with a B.S. in Elementary Education from Bethel College in McKenzie, TN.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics