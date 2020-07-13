|
|
|
|
Fort Campbell soldier Joseph Allbaugh passes away in Non-Combat Incident in Afghanistan
Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Defense announced today the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
1st Lt. Joseph Trent Allbaugh, 24, from Folsom, California, died as the result of a non-combat-related incident, July 12th, 2020, in Kandahar, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation.
Allbaugh was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 108th ADA Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
|
|
