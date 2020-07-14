Clarksville Arts ad Heritage Development Council seeks submissions for 2021 Cultural Calendar

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Arts and Heritage Development Council (AHDC) is putting out a call to artists who are interested in having their work featured in the 13th annual Cultural Calendar. Each month will feature an artist’s work and highlight upcoming arts and heritage events.



Submitted work will be juried to determine which piece is featured each month, as well as which artwork appears on the cover. As in years past, calendars will be available through AHDC’s website, as well as in the Customs House Museum’s “Seasons” gift shop and other locations around town.

*protected email*

Download (PDF, 90KB)

