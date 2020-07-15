Clarksville area Pets of the Week for July 15th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of July 15th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Jill is a pretty adult spayed female shepherd mix. She is a very sweet girl and would make a wonderful companion. Jill prefers a home without other dogs.

Corrina is a gorgeous young female domestic long hair with beautiful markings and stunning green eyes.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Morgan is a 2-year-old, 11-pound spayed female domestic shorthair. She is a little cautious at first, but she is a confident cat who adapts quickly. She loves to cuddle. Morgan has a really good friend named Marvel with whom she has been since they were kittens. They would love to be adopted together.

Find them through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Ian is a beautiful 6-month-old male cat with a mostly white coat and markings typical of Turkish Van cats. He has an orange tail and small orange patches on his forehead. He is a sweet-natured rather quiet boy. Ian is neutered, vetted, and litter trained.

Find him at PetSmart by appointment only through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Ben is a 1-year-old, 25-pound neutered male cattle dog mix. He is fully vetted and house trained. He is bouncy, happy, and tends to use his herding techniques when playing with other dogs. Ben needs an active home and owners who can give him plenty of time, attention and play time. He will not do well if he is in his crate for long periods of time.

Find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Mocha is a beautiful 8-year-old spayed female Labrador retriever/mountain cur mix. She is house trained and prefers to be an only pet. Mocha is very loving and affectionate and just wants to be with you. She does best in a quiet environment. She loves to curl up next to you and loves attention.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Lucy is an adult spayed female shepherd/spaniel mix. She is an energetic dog who loves to play with toys. Lucy likes to be around her people and barks when she is in her kennel and cannot see you. She needs the tv or music on if she is in her kennel at night to lower her anxiety. Lucy needs help remembering that it is time to go outside. She is crate trained and gets along great with most dogs.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Bella is an 8-month-old, 37-pound spayed female Australian cattle dog mix. She is fully vetted and has a microchip. Bella is crate trained and gets along great with children and other friendly dogs. This beautiful girl would make an excellent companion or family pet.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Seven Great Pyrenees/husky mix puppies with a little bit of boxer in them. 2 have little stubby boxer tails. There are 4 girls and 3 boys. They are 8-weeks-old and had their first vaccines. These adorable puppies will need training to bond with their new family and a recommendation for a trainer will be provided with each adoption.

Find them through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

