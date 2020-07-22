|
APSU Volleyball, Beach Volleyball teams earn USMC/AVCA Academic Awards
Lexington, KY – Both the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball and beach volleyball teams earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Team Academic Award, Monday, July 20th, 2020.
The Governors two teams were part of a record 1,313 teams at all levels to earn the 2020 United States Marine Corps/AVCA Team Academic Award.
The award, initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale or 4.10 on a 5.0 scale.
Austin Peay’s volleyball team secured a 3.608 team GPA for the 2019-20 academic year, earning the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the eighth time in program history. The beach volleyball team earned a 3.695 team GPA and was recognized for the second time.
“I am proud of both teams for being able to keep up their academics in such an uncertain time,” said Govs head coach Taylor Mott. “I believe it speaks highly of the kind of student athletes they are.”
