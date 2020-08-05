Clarksville area Pets of the Week for August 5th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of July 29th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Riley is a handsome young male Labrador retriever. He is house and crate trained and gets along great with cats and reptiles. He is food motivated and loves his treats. He knows how to sit and walks well on a leash. Riley is a gentle giant who loves to be around people.

Fernando is a handsome adult male domestic long hair. He is vetted and litter box trained. Fernando is an awesome boy who loves to purr.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Scaredy Cat is a 1 ½-year-old spayed female tabby. She is nervous and very skittish around anyone new, and will need a patient family who can gain her trust. She loves playing with a laser light. She may do best as an only pet or in a family with older children. Scaredy Cat likes the quiet life.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Zook is a 1-year-old all black shorthaired boy. Though a little shy in the cage setting, Zook does like people and comes forward to be petted. He is neutered, vetted, and litter trained. He is a beauty with his jet-black coat and green eyes.

Find him at PetSmart by appointment only through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Ashleigh is a rare white/cream spayed female Labrador retriever mix. She is 3-4-years-old and only weighs 45-pounds. She is fully vetted and house trained. Ashleigh is a happy-go-lucky girl who gets along well with other dogs. She is still very energetic and needs someone who can exercise and play with her.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stonewall is a handsome 1-year-old neutered male domestic short hair with unusual markings and mesmerizing green eyes. He is fully vetted and litter box trained. Stonewall is a friendly boy and would make and excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Sampson is a 5-6-year-old, 45-pound neutered male Australian kelpie mix. He is fully vetted, house and crate trained. He is extremely smart and loves his people almost as much as he loves his ball. He has done well with low energy dogs, and dog savvy cats. Sampson would do best in a home without children. He is heart-worm positive, which is being treated by the rescue.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Toby is a 3-year-old, 14-pound neutered male jack Russell terrier mix. He is fully vetted, house trained, and has a microchip. Toby would make a very loving family member.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Chessy is an adult spayed female pit bull terrier mix who was rescued from animal control after she had her puppies. She is house trained, well mannered, and fully vetted. Cheesy loves people and children. This beautiful girl is selective of other dogs, so dog parks may not be a great option.

Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

Related Stories

Sections

Topics