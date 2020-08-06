Clarksville Downtown Market to hold “FUEL the Bus” event this Saturday

FUEL Program provides food for children in need

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police and the City of Clarksville are hosting the second annual “FUEL the Bus” event from 8:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at the Clarksville Downtown Market.

The food-collection event supports the FUEL Program, a non-profit that provides take-home meals to thousands of Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) students who may not otherwise have access to food at home. The program increased its efforts in March to ensure children in need are receiving food during school closures caused by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Many children rely on the meals they receive at school as their main source of nutrition.

“Denise Skidmore, leader of the FUEL Program, and her volunteers do a great job of getting food to youngsters who really need the help,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “I’m proud of our Police and Parks & Recreation departments for working together to bring this event to the Downtown Market. Especially in this time of extra demand, I urge market visitors to support this program.”

Donated foods should not require a can opener, refrigeration or cooking, and must be individually wrapped and ready to eat. Most-needed food items are: small cereal boxes, pudding or fruit cups, meat sticks, packaged crackers, granola bars, pop tarts and juice boxes. Perishable and bulk food items that are not individually packaged cannot be accepted.

The Clarksville Police Department will be on site to help with collections and interact with the public.

COVID-19 Coronavirus safety measures will be in place at the market. These include mandatory cloth face coverings for all visitors, optional curbside drop off of FUEL items, increased sanitation, and social distancing reminders.

The award-winning Clarksville Downtown Market is in its 11th year. It opens at 8:00am every Saturday through September 26th at Public Square.

