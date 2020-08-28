|
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flash Flood Watch today
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood watch from noon until late tonight for Clarksville-Montgomery County and portions of Middle Tennessee.
Heavy showers associated with the remnants of Hurricane Laura will move across Middle Tennessee this afternoon and tonight. 1 to 2 inch rainfall amounts will be common, but a few locations under the heaviest showers could have 3 to 4 inches.
Localized flash flooding may occur under the heaviest bands of showers.
Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.
Counties Affected
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Bedford County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.
Including the Cities of:
Goodlettsville TN, Smyrna TN, McEwen TN, Clarksville TN, Pulaski TN, Springfield TN, Linden TN, Waverly TN, Columbia TN, Brentwood TN, Nashville TN, Kingston Springs TN, Ashland City TN, Dickson TN, Waynesboro TN, Murfreesboro TN, New Johnsonville TN, Franklin TN, La Vergne TN, Lewisburg TN, Tennessee Ridge TN, Dover TN, Lawrenceburg TN, Lobelville TN, Mount Juliet TN, Lebanon TN, Clifton TN, Erin TN, Hendersonville TN, Hohenwald TN, Centerville TN, Shelbyville TN, and Gallatin TN.
