State Farm offers Storm Preparation Tips
Nashville, TN – With Hurricane Laura forecast in the area for tonight and tomorrow, it is a good time for homeowners to make sure they are ready to weather the storm.
State Farm is reminding property owners that a little preparation can make a big difference when it comes to safety and security during strong storms.
Homeowners can protect themselves and their property with a few easy steps:
Proper planning can help save your family from injury and inconvenience when severe weather strikes. Prepare your family for severe winds by creating a , including a disaster survival kit and an emergency evacuation plan
Stay informed on the potential for severe winds.
Getting up-to-the-minute information is an important part of staying safe in any weather emergency.
