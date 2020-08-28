State Farm offers Storm Preparation Tips

Nashville, TN – With Hurricane Laura forecast in the area for tonight and tomorrow, it is a good time for homeowners to make sure they are ready to weather the storm.

State Farm is reminding property owners that a little preparation can make a big difference when it comes to safety and security during strong storms.

Homeowners can protect themselves and their property with a few easy steps:

Proper planning can help save your family from injury and inconvenience when severe weather strikes. Prepare your family for severe winds by creating a , including a disaster survival kit and an emergency evacuation plan

Stay informed on the potential for severe winds.

Getting up-to-the-minute information is an important part of staying safe in any weather emergency.

When severe weather threatens, tune in to a NOAA Weather Radio or battery-powered radio for updates.

A high wind advisory means that sustained winds of over 25 miles per hour are predicted.

Thunderstorm , tornado , and hurricane warnings should be taken very seriously, as they mean that severe weather has been spotted and is on its way.



Find shelter during severe weather.

When severe winds occur, move to the middle of your home or basement, away from windows and glass doors.

Try to take cover under a staircase or a heavy piece of furniture.

Do not stay in a manufactured home during severe winds. They are easily overturned by high winds, and flying debris can puncture their light frames and exteriors.

If you live an area prone to severe winds, you may want to build a safe room in your home. A safe room is an area of your home that has been reinforced to provide protection from broken glass and flying debris.

An experienced contractor can build a safe room with a reinforced roof, walls, and ceilings in a new or existing home.



Wherever you seek shelter, be sure to bring your family disaster kit with you.

More tips: https://www.statefarm.com/simple-insights/safety/tornadoes

Related Stories

Sections

Topics