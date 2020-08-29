|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,355 new cases of Coronavirus in Tennessee, August 29th, 2020 Newer: Lamar Alexander says Tennessee Could Receive Up to One Million New Rapid, Reliable $5 COVID-19 Tests during October »
APSU’s professional mad scientist Bryan Gaither performs for National Physics Association
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) professional mad scientist, Bryan Gaither, had a national audience on Thursday, August 27th, 2020.
The Society of Physics Students (SPS) – a national professional association designed for college students – invited Gaither to host a virtual science demonstration for the group via Zoom.
You can watch a recording of the presentation, titled “Fire and Pressure,” here.
The demo was part of SPS’s Fall Virtual Colloquium Series.
Gaither – the lab manager for Austin Peay State University’s Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy – performed three demos over 30 minutes from the loading dock of the Sundquist Science Complex.
Demonstrations
To learn more
SectionsEducation
TopicsAPSU, APSU Department of Physics and Astronomy, Austin Peay State University, Bryan Gaither, Clarksville, Clarksville TN
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed