Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces High Point Road Area Water Outage, Road Closure Planned

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, August 31st, 2020, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned an area wide water outage at 9:00am, weather permitting, on High Point Road from Dover Road to Laura Drive for water valve replacement.

Area residents may also experience low water pressure during the work.

The following roads will also be included in the water outage:

High Point Road

Skyview Circle

Gunnel Drive

Lintwood Drive

Delia Drive

Aspen Drive

Ginkgo Drive

Rosemary Drive

Laura Drive

Kenney Drive

Galvin Drive

Ned Drive

A section of High Point Road will be closed from Orman Drive to Skyview Circle during the work and motorists will be redirected to Orman Drive, Alabama Avenue and Mississippi Avenue to bypass the work zone.

The water valve work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 5:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

