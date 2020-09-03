|
Manna Cafe Ministries Celebrates 10 Years of Community Support
Clarksville, TN – On August 28th, 2020, Manna Cafe Ministries celebrated their 10-year anniversary and raised $27,000. Guests joined the celebration in person at The Madison Room at The City Forum and virtually online.
“It truly is amazing to reflect back on the past 10 years,” said Kenny York, founder of Manna Cafe. “I tear up knowing this is only possible because of God and this community’s love and support. We’ve grown so much over the years, and we still haven’t even reached the mountaintop.”
The anniversary gala featured live music from Syd Hedrick and the Phalcons, a live painting by Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun, and special guest speakers including Kevin and Jenn Miller, Vicki York, and Ron Edmonson.
“As a board member, I am amazed at all that God is doing at Manna Cafe,” said Manna Cafe’s Board President and One Church Pastor Carlo Serrano. “We have an incredible staff, dedicated volunteers, and an amazing community backing this organization.”
The sponsors for the event include: The Maynard Family, Ahava Healthcare, Awaken Church, Clarksville Sunrise Rotary, Commercial Installation, Go Driving Academy, Grace Community Church, Legends Bank, Living Hope Church, Sango Village Florist, Senator Bill Powers, Red Box Ministries, and The River Church.
About Manna Cafe Ministries
Manna Cafe Ministries is a 501c3 serving people in need in Clarksville-Montgomery County through mobile cafes, food box distribution, and other community programs. Manna Cafe strives to restore hope, dignity, self-reliance, community, and the love of God through Jesus Christ. They believe that it is God’s will that “the poor will eat and be abundantly satisfied” (Ps. 22:26).
