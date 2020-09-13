Austin Peay State University art professors featured in Cheekwood pandemic exhibit ‘@home’

Clarksville, TN – You have until September 20th, 2020 to see the work of two Austin Peay State University (APSU) professors in a pandemic-themed exhibit at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville Tennessee.

Cheekwood’s “@home” exhibit invites people to “reflect upon the past, observe the present and hope for the future” as they navigate the works of four Nashville artists as they encountered the pandemic.

The artists include Austin Peay State University’s Paul Collins and Alex Blau. Collins is an associate professor at APSU, and Blau is an adjunct professor at APSU who also teaches at Vanderbilt University.

“I am honored to have my work shown at Cheekwood,” Collins said. “To make the works shown, I drew for every day from April through June to give them a body of 60 daily works from which to choose.”

Cheekwood is showing six of Collins’ works.

“In times of a global pandemic, art can save us,” an introduction of the exhibit reads. “It can enlighten, inspire and empower.”

All the works in the exhibit were created during the pandemic’s isolation months, which Collins refers to as “The Great Pause,” and which the museum says allowed for “a moment to linger a little longer in the present.”

The other artists in the exhibit are Nuveen Barwari and KJ Schumacher. You can read more about the artists and the exhibit at https://cheekwood.org/calendar/at-home.

To learn more about Collins and to see his work, visit https://paulpaul.com. To learn more about Blau and to see her work, visit http://zeitgeist-art.com/alex-blau. Collins and Blau are husband and wife.

To learn more about the Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design go to www.apsu.edu/art-design.

For more information about visiting Cheekwood, visit www.cheekwood.org.

