Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization Breaks Record, Extends Hours of Operation

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (VSO) had the largest single-year increase in recorded history for the state of Tennessee for 2019.

According to the Veterans Administration statistics for 2019, Montgomery County has 36,873 veterans with an annual economic impact from Veterans Administration (VA) compensations to Montgomery County veterans of $387,781,000 an increase of $64,400,000 from 2018.

“I attribute the increase to the outreach efforts of the entire MCVSO team,” stated Veterans Service Organization Director Andrew Kester.

Results for 2020 may also break a record. The VSO did not skip a beat in their service to military veterans during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout the months of April, May and June they continued to provide services through phone and virtual visits.

They resumed in-person appointments at their new location in July and continue to offer phone and virtual appointments when that works best for the veteran.

“I am very proud of the work done at our Veterans Service Organization. I believe their success can be credited to leadership that is willing to go beyond the norms. Their accomplishments are a testament to them doing whatever it takes to serve our military veterans,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

Office hours at the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization office hours have been extended from 4:30pm to 5:30pm with the last available appointment at 4:00pm.

“Our veterans have expressed interest in later times for those who have traditional work schedules. We listened and beginning this September we adapted our hours to serve them,” stated Kester.

To find out more about the services offered by the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization visit mcgtn.org or call 931.553.5173.

