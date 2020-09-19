Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars Series History

Tennessee Titans

Nashville, TN – The Jacksonville Jaguars are the Tennessee Titans’ longest-standing division rival. The clubs have met at least twice each year since Jacksonville began play as an expansion franchise in 1995. For the first seven seasons of the rivalry they played in the AFC Central, and since 2002 they have been members of the AFC South.

The teams have met a total of 51 times, with the Titans holding a 30-21 advantage. For eight consecutive seasons (2009–2016), the Titans and Jaguars split the annual series before Tennessee took both matchups in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, the they exchanged wins once again.

In their first battle of 2019, the Titans and Jaguars were featured on Thursday Night Football for the fifth time in six seasons (2014-19).

The Jaguars hosted the game and won by a final score of 20-7, taking a 3-2 lead in the Thursday night series. Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew earned his first career victory as a starter.

In the rematch at Nissan Stadium on November 24th, the Titans used a 28-point third quarter en route to a 42-20 victory. Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns, and Ryan Tannehill registered his first career game with multiple touchdown passes and multiple touchdown runs, with two each.

On Thursday night, December 6th, 2018, Henry rushed for a franchise-record 238 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries, lifting the Titans to a 30-9 win over the Jaguars. On one of his scores, Henry matched Tony Dorsett to become only the second running back in NFL history to record a 99-yard rushing attempt.

The Titans have posted two separate five-game winning streaks against the Jaguars, dating from 1998-00 and 2001-03. Jacksonville’s longest winning streak in the series was a four-game run from 1996-98. The stakes of the rivalry were never higher than in 1999, when the Titans and Jaguars met three times, including the AFC Championship Game in Jacksonville.

Steve McNair rushed for two touchdowns and Derrick Mason returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown as the Titans earned their first Super Bowl berth with a 33-14 win. Tennessee went on to Super Bowl XXXIV and eventually fell at the hands of the St. Louis Rams, 23-16.

The Jaguars played their first game in franchise history against the then-Houston Oilers on September 3rd, 1995. In Jacksonville, the Oilers won the game by a 10-3 final score.

Most Recent Matchups

2018 Week 3 • Sept. 23, 2018 • TITANS 9 at Jaguars 6

Marcus Mariota does not start due to an elbow injury but comes off the bench in the first quarter after Blaine Gabbert exits with a concussion. Ryan Succop boots three field goals, including the game-winning 28-yarderwith 4:06 remaining. The Titans rush for 150 yards, including 57 by Derrick Henry and 51 by Mariota. The Jaguars score the fewest points by a Titans opponent since the Dolphins (three points) on Nov. 11, 2012.

2018 Week 14 • Dec. 6, 2018 • Jaguars 9 at TITANS 30

On Thursday Night Football, Derrick Henry rushes for a franchise-record 238 yards and ties Tony Dorsett’s NFL record with a 99-yard touchdown run. Henry’s four rushing touchdowns tie a franchise record, and he becomes the second NFL player with a 90-yard (99) and 50-yard (54) rushing touchdown in a game, joining Chris Johnson. The Titans defense sacks Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler four times and provides a goal-line stop on fourth down that precedes Henry’s 99-yarder.

2019 Week 3 • Sept. 19, 2019 • Titans 7 at JAGUARS 20

The Jaguars score 14 points in the first quarter, including a touchdown on a possession resulting from a muffed Titans punt return. Jaguars rookie Gardner Minshew II tosses two touchdown passes. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is sacked nine times, with Calais Campbell accounting for three sacks and Josh Allen and Dawuane Smoot accounting for two sacks each. Derrick Henry rushes for the Titans’ lone touchdown in the fourth quarter. Leonard Fournette is held to negative rushing yards before a 69-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

2019 Week 12 • Nov. 24, 2019 • Jaguars 20 at TITANS 42

After leading 7-3 at halftime, the Titans score 28 points in the third quarter to tie a franchise record for third-quarter scoring. Derrick Henry rushes for 159 and two touchdowns, including a 74-yard touchdown and then a seven yard touchdown on the offense’s next play. The Titans offense scores on three consecutive scrimmage plays. Ryan Tannehill passes for two touchdowns and rushes for two touchdowns for the first time in his career. A.J. Brown leads team with 135 receiving yards on four catches, including a 65-yard score.

