|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars Series History
Tennessee Titans
Nashville, TN – The Jacksonville Jaguars are the Tennessee Titans’ longest-standing division rival. The clubs have met at least twice each year since Jacksonville began play as an expansion franchise in 1995. For the first seven seasons of the rivalry they played in the AFC Central, and since 2002 they have been members of the AFC South.
The teams have met a total of 51 times, with the Titans holding a 30-21 advantage. For eight consecutive seasons (2009–2016), the Titans and Jaguars split the annual series before Tennessee took both matchups in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, the they exchanged wins once again.
In their first battle of 2019, the Titans and Jaguars were featured on Thursday Night Football for the fifth time in six seasons (2014-19).
The Jaguars hosted the game and won by a final score of 20-7, taking a 3-2 lead in the Thursday night series. Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew earned his first career victory as a starter.
In the rematch at Nissan Stadium on November 24th, the Titans used a 28-point third quarter en route to a 42-20 victory. Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns, and Ryan Tannehill registered his first career game with multiple touchdown passes and multiple touchdown runs, with two each.
On Thursday night, December 6th, 2018, Henry rushed for a franchise-record 238 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries, lifting the Titans to a 30-9 win over the Jaguars. On one of his scores, Henry matched Tony Dorsett to become only the second running back in NFL history to record a 99-yard rushing attempt.
The Titans have posted two separate five-game winning streaks against the Jaguars, dating from 1998-00 and 2001-03. Jacksonville’s longest winning streak in the series was a four-game run from 1996-98. The stakes of the rivalry were never higher than in 1999, when the Titans and Jaguars met three times, including the AFC Championship Game in Jacksonville.
Steve McNair rushed for two touchdowns and Derrick Mason returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown as the Titans earned their first Super Bowl berth with a 33-14 win. Tennessee went on to Super Bowl XXXIV and eventually fell at the hands of the St. Louis Rams, 23-16.
The Jaguars played their first game in franchise history against the then-Houston Oilers on September 3rd, 1995. In Jacksonville, the Oilers won the game by a 10-3 final score.
Most Recent Matchups
2018 Week 3 • Sept. 23, 2018 • TITANS 9 at Jaguars 6
2018 Week 14 • Dec. 6, 2018 • Jaguars 9 at TITANS 30
2019 Week 3 • Sept. 19, 2019 • Titans 7 at JAGUARS 20
2019 Week 12 • Nov. 24, 2019 • Jaguars 20 at TITANS 42
SectionsSports
TopicsA.J. Brown, AFC Central, AFC South, Blaine Gabbert, Calais Campbell, Chris Johnson, Cody Kessler, Dawuane Smoot, Derrick Henry, Derrick Mason, Gardner Minshew, Gardner Minshew II, Houston Oilers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Josh Allen, Leonard Fournette, Marcus Mariota, Nashville, Nashville TN, National Football League, NFL, Nissan Stadium, Ryan Succop, Ryan Tannehill, St. Louis Rams, Steve McNair, Super Bowl, Tennessee Titans, Thursday Night Football, Titans, Tony Dorsett
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed