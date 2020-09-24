Clarksville Downtown Market voted “#1 Market in America”

Clarksville tops 1,200 markets that competed in online vote

Clarksville, TN – The best place to live in America now has the “#1 Market in America.”

The Clarksville Downtown Market presented by CDE Lightband was crowned the overall “People’s Choice” winner and earned the $1,000 first prize after months of voting in the American Farmland Trust’s 12th Annual Farmers Market Celebration. Chartered in 1980, the American Farmland Trust focuses on protecting farmland, promoting sound farming practices, and keeping farmers on the land.

The Clarksville Downtown Market, coordinated by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, began in 2010 and has grown in popularity each year.

Saturday mornings from May through September, thousands of citizens visit the market to purchase food, handmade crafts, and other goods from over 80 vendors. All items are 100 percent locally grown and produced.

The contest required the public to visit the American Farmland Trust website and place a vote for their favorite market in America. More than 1,200 markets were entered into the contest and voting was close until the end. Charlottesville, VA, placed second and Boise, Idaho, finished third. It was another big win for Clarksville, which also was named Best Place to Live in America by Money.com in 2019.

Trey Stroud, the Clarksville Downtown Market Manager, and Maria Caruso, the assistant manager, had their eyes on the prize from the beginning.

“We’ve always known how great our vendors and market are, but this only confirms that,” Stroud said. “We want to thank everyone who got behind us and made it happen.”

The $1,000 prize will go directly to improving the market next year.

Jennifer Letourneau, Clarksville Parks and Recreation Director, said winning the contest was a team effort — just like the market itself. “Clarksville Parks & Recreation is proud to play a part in the success of the Downtown Market. From marketing to maintenance, our entire staff pitches in to make it the best place to be on a Saturday morning.”

This year’s final Clarksville Downtown Market is Saturday, September 26th from 8:00am to 1:00pm at the Clarksville City Hall and Public Square.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

