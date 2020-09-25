Montgomery County, City of Clarksville Present 2021 Legislative Agenda to State Representatives

Montgomery County, TN – For the second consecutive year Montgomery County and City of Clarksville Legislative Liaison Committee Members jointly presented an overview of their Legislative Agendas to state representatives who represent Montgomery County and Clarksville.

The presentations were made to Senator Bill Powers, House Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson and Representative Jason Hodges at William O. Beach Civic Hall, the evening of September 22nd.

The 2020-21 members of the Legislative Liaison Committees included County Commissioners Joe Creek, John Gannon, David Harper, Rashida Leverett (chair) and Chris Rasnic. City Council members included Jeff Burkhart (chair), Ron Erb and Stacey Streetman.

Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts welcomed those in attendance, thanked the state legislatures for past successes they have moved through the state legislature and for their service to our community.

The 20-21 agenda included several road projects jointly submitted by Montgomery County, the City of Clarksville and the Chamber of Commerce. The agenda also included several items related to each governmental entity ranging from public safety, employee retirement, school funding, Department of Motor Vehicle processing fees and body camera funding.

The County and City requested public input for the 2021 legislative agenda items from June 2020 through August 2020 through local media outlets and through County and City social media outlets. The full 2021 legislative agenda can be found at mcgtn.org.

