Downtown @ Sundown Concert to be held October 2nd at Downtown Commons

Montgomery County, TN – On October 2nd, 2020, Jerrod Niemann and Tyler Booth will be performing at the Downtown Commons from 7:00pm-10:00pm for the first of two concerts planned during the month of October.

Country musician Tyler Booth, will be kicking off the evening as he opens for platinum-certified hitmaker country musician Jerrod Niemann. They are sure to bring the crowd to their feet with a great combination of songs.

The concert is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to come and bring family, friends and their own chairs and blankets.

Families and friends are asked to stay with the group they entered the park with to allow for social distancing.

Coolers and pets are prohibited at the concert. There will be a central entrance at the corner of Second and Legion Streets where temperatures will be checked before entering.

This year’s Downtown @ Sundown Concerts are presented by title sponsors TriStar Beverage of Clarksville (Bud Light and Essentia,) and F&M Bank. Airborne Disposal is an additional sponsor for the concerts.

Beverages will be sold on-site. Food trucks will be located on Main Street, and as always there are a variety of food venues to choose from in the downtown area before and during the concert. Downtown Commons t-shirts will also be given away throughout the evening.

“We appreciate the sponsors and are really looking forward to hosting this concert for the community. We have a plan in place to help people social distance while they have a good time and enjoy the music,” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

The next concert is scheduled to take place on October 16th. For questions, contact *protected email* .

