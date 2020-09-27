Austin Peay State University economics professor Elif Demiral Saqlam named Harvard Kennedy School research fellow

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) assistant Professor of Economics Elif E. Demiral Saglam just entered her first semester, but already has made advancements within her career scope – most recently becoming a research fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School for the upcoming academic year.

Her research and studies explore gender studies, entitlements and competing roles, and these studies have been published in scholastic journals such as the Journal of Economic

Behavior and Organization and the American Economic Review.

Those publications helped her land selection as a research fellow by the Women and Public Policy Program (WAPPP) at Harvard Kennedy School for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Demiral Saglam is eager to tackle the challenge of teaching economics as a Business Gov while participating with her research fellowship, which she said, “entails engaging in active research collaborations with the faculty at Harvard,” with responsibilities including attending virtual seminars of the WAPPP and actively participating in research to promote gender equality.

“I also have full access to the Harvard library and research database, which are very helpful to enhance my research productivity. It is also a fantastic opportunity to be connected with the Harvard community,” she said.

While participating as a research fellow, Demiral Saglam is required to complete a book, monograph, scholarly article or other significant publication during her period of residence. She currently has a working paper concerning the impact of signaling competitive taste on employability, ready to be submitted for publication.

