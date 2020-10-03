Loaves and Fishes to hold annual Louisiana Saturday Night, October 17th

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Loaves and FishesClarksville, TN – The scent of Tony Chachere’s Cajun Seasoning will be wafting down Foster Street in Clarksville, TN on Saturday, October. 17th, 2020.

Loaves and Fishes will turn into a Cajun Kitchen complete with bubbling pots of roux and a trinity of vegetables that will lay the foundation for this tasty fundraiser.

The organization will host its annual Louisiana Saturday Night from 4:30pm to 7:00pm.

Though patrons must dine from a distance this year, the meal will still include Smoked Chicken and Smoked Sausage Gumbo and Rice, and to make it a truly authentic Cajun feast, everyone will receive a praline candy for dessert.

Alligators will line the parking lot, and those waiting line with be treated to authentic Cajun Music and some of Loaves and Fishes popcorn.

Individual meals can be purchased for $15.00 single. Families of four can also purchase a $40.00 Family pack.

Patrons can pick up the meals in person at 215 Foster Street in Clarksville.  Delivery is also offered this year for a minimum order of $30.00 plus $5.00 delivery charge.

Those who want the fun delivered to them must call 931.980.5996 and pre-order by Wednesday, October 14th.

Meal Reservations and additional donations can also be made at EventBrite at

www.eventbrite.com/e/louisiana-saturday-night-2020-tickets-122146717119

Laissez le bon temps rouler- Let the good times roll!


