Montgomery County Wheel Tax Reimbursement Program to based on Age, Income

Applications for the Montgomery County Wheel Tax Reimbursement Program will be Available in 2021

Montgomery County, TN – The $25.00 wheel tax increase for schools that passed with a two-thirds vote by the Montgomery County Commission on October 12th, 2020 goes into effect on February 1st, 2021. An amendment to the resolution providing an exemption based on age and income was unanimously approved by the County Commission.

The exemption is for individuals who are 65-years-old or older at the time of initial registration issuance or renewal with a household income not to exceed $25,000 annually.

The rebate program will be effective February 1st, 2021.

Applications will be available by February 1st through the Montgomery County Trustee’s office and the Montgomery County Clerk’s office as well as on their respective web pages at mcgtn.org.

“We have been receiving inquiries at the County Clerk and Trustee Office in regards to the application for reimbursement and felt it was important for the public to know when and how the process will be done,” stated Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

“As always, we are happy to accommodate for relief to those in our community who are eligible for tax relief whether it is for wheel or property tax,” said Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.

“I will continue to work closely with the Trustee’s Office to assist in this process. I want to ensure those eligible for this program will have the information they need to apply,” explained County Clerk Kellie Jackson.

Once the rebate program goes into effect, the application can be completed and returned to the Trustee’s Office in person. The information on the application will be verified and the applicant will be notified within 45 days of eligibility. If approved, a check reimbursing the individual in the amount of $25.00 will be mailed to them. The final decision on eligibility will be made by the Montgomery County Trustee.

