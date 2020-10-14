|
TBI issues statewide Amber Alert for Koraleigh Simon, Kayson Jones
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) as issued a statewide AMBER Alert on behalf of the Erwin Police Department for 5-year-old Koraleigh Simon and 6-year-old Kayson Jones.
Koraleigh is a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes, 3’0″ tall and 50lbs. Kayson is a white male with blonde hair, blue eyes, 3’6″ tall and 76lbs.
Koraleigh and Kayson were last seen in Erwin, Tennessee on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020. Koraleigh and Kayson may be with Jason Simon.
Jason Simon is wanted by the Erwin Police Department for Kidnapping.
If you have seen Koraleigh Simon, Kayson Jones, or Jason Simon or have information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND, or Erwin Police Department at 423.743.1870.
Koraleigh Simon
Name: Koraleigh Simon
Age: 5
Kayson Jones
Name: Kayson Jones
Age: 6
