Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department reports Art on the Park winners finalize paintings
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s bi-annual Art on the Park sponsored by PPG Paints will come to a close this Saturday, October 17th at Heritage Park Skate Park. The contest winners will finalize their artwork that they began painting October 3rd. The painted murals are left for the skating community and general public to enjoy until the next contest.
The contest was open to ages 12 and up and six winners were selected amongst three different age groups. Each winner received a framed copy of their artwork and a $25.00 gift card in addition to painting their artwork on the skate park walls.
Ages 12-18
Ages 19-24
Ages 25+
“We started Art on the Park in 2010 as a way to deter vandalism and graffiti,” said Tina Boysha, Athletics Superintendent for Clarksville Parks and Recreation. “It’s become popular over the years, and we’ve seen some really amazing artwork from the community. This year is no different.”
The Heritage Park Skate Park will remain open during the painting.
About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department
Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.
To learn more call 931.645.7476.
