Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department to hold final Movies in the Park for 2020 on October 24th

Guests are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, October 24th, 2020, the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s Movies in the Park presented by Kyrstin Frate with Keller Williams will take place for the final time of 2020 at Liberty Park Athletic Field.

Disney’s 2019 release “The Lion King” will be the movie, and activities will begin at 4:00pm, followed by the movie at sunset, which is around 6:15pm.

Pre-show activities will include K-LOVE 97.1 on-site, face painting and crafts with Little Learners University, and an animal balloon show with Magician Russ Nowack. Guests also are invited to wear costumes for a Halloween Costume Showcase presented by K-Love.

Food will be available for purchase from Skyline American Grill, The Bona Fide Pops serving cider and coffee, and Loaves and Fishes TN popping popcorn will be on-site for guests to enjoy.

Maggie Houts, Event Planning Specialist with the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department, said Movies in the Park has been a perfect event for 2020.

“We all know this year has been unprecedented, but Movies in the Park was an event we felt could be safe for the public during this time,” Houts said. “It’s been successful and we’re glad everyone has enjoyed it.”

The following safety guidelines remain in place:

Cloth face coverings are required if social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained.

Large white squares will be painted on the grass at Liberty Park Athletic Field to ensure that social distancing is maintained. Each square will be painted approximately 6-feet apart from each other. These squares will serve as seating areas.

A limited number of squares will be available, and squares will be assigned first-come, first served.

Food will be available for purchase on-site. Guests may bring a picnic dinner.

Guests are encouraged to use hand-sanitizing stations that will be placed throughout the event.

CDC guidelines and social distancing signage will be placed throughout the park.

Additional Movies in the Park sponsors include Altra Federal Credit Union, Urgent Team, Youth Villages, and Walmart.

For more about Movies in the Park, visit Clarksvilleparksrec.com or call 931.645.7476.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

