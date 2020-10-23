Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the 19th Annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The event will be on October 24th, 2020 from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

The annual nationwide event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

Citizens can drop off expired and unused tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of medication.

Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices with batteries removed will also be accepted. Liquids, including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps and illegal drugs cannot be dropped off.

Drop off locations:

Walgreens at 1460 Fort Campbell Boulevard

Walgreens at 1954 Madison Street

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 120 Commerce Street

