Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Low Water Pressure on Trenton Road
Clarksville, TN – On Sunday, November 1st, 2020, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) began repairing a water main leak on Trenton Road near the Hazelwood Road intersection causing low water pressure from Hazelwood Road to Eagles Bluff Way.
Low water pressure may also affect residents in the Timber Springs Subdivision and Eagles Bluff Subdivision.
Trenton Road is open to traffic.
The water main repair is anticipated to be finished and water pressure restored by sometime between 6:00pm and 7:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
