This Week at APSU: “Over Look/Under Foot” lecture offered virtually on Tuesday

Clarksville, TN – The New Gallery at Austin Peay State University (APSU), with support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the APSU Department of Art + Design, is pleased to present “Over Look/Under Foot”, a new exhibition by artists Katie Hargrave and Meredith Lynn, to continue an exciting 2020-2021 exhibition season.

The artists will deliver a lecture on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 at 6:00pm via Zoom. You can register here for this free talk.

The exhibit at The New Gallery, located in the Art + Design building on the campus of Austin Peay State University, runs through December 10th.

A 360-degree virtual walk-through accompanies the exhibition for those who wish to view the work from the safety of their homes. To see the walk-through, click here.

For more, click here.

Feed A Gov

Students, visit apsu.edu/feed-a-gov now to see if you qualify for free meals

Austin Peay State University students who need help putting food on the table can get free hot meals through a new Austin Peay State University Foundation program.

But those students must visit www.apsu.edu/feed-a-gov as soon as possible to fill out a survey to make sure they are added to the program. You must have your surveys turned in by Nov. 10!

The survey takes only one minute to complete.

The Austin Peay State University Foundation is using a Tennessee Community CARES Program grant to offer free hot meals to students in need. The new APSU Foundation program, Feed a Gov, is funded under a grant contract with the State of Tennessee and will use the $500,000 grant to provide eligible students and their families with meal vouchers to the University’s dining venues and expanded opportunities for placing grocery orders through APSU’s food pantry.

COVID-19 testing available to students, employees

In partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health, COVID-19 Coronavirus testing is being conducted on the campus of APSU, behind the Ard building, for faculty, staff and students who meet specific conditions. Please seek out testing immediately if any of these conditions applies to you:

You are experiencing COVID-19 Coronavirus related symptoms, or You have been in close contact (within 6 feet for 10 minutes or more) with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus diagnosis, or You have been informed that you are a member of a group or team that is undergoing surveillance testing.

Walk-ins

Monday-Friday

7:00am-9:30am for APSU Govs athletes

9:30am-noon for eligible APSU students, faculty and staff

Drive-thru

Monday-Friday

7:00am-noon for ALL eligible APSU students, faculty and staff

For more, click here.

Other APSU happenings this week:

Learn about G1GOVS – First Generation Govs at 11:00am Monday, November 9th, outside the APSU Morgan University Center. Click here for more.

For information about other happenings at Austin Peay State University, click here.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics