This Week at APSU: “Over Look/Under Foot” lecture offered virtually on Tuesday
Clarksville, TN – The New Gallery at Austin Peay State University (APSU), with support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the APSU Department of Art + Design, is pleased to present “Over Look/Under Foot”, a new exhibition by artists Katie Hargrave and Meredith Lynn, to continue an exciting 2020-2021 exhibition season.
The artists will deliver a lecture on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 at 6:00pm via Zoom. You can register here for this free talk.
The exhibit at The New Gallery, located in the Art + Design building on the campus of Austin Peay State University, runs through December 10th.
A 360-degree virtual walk-through accompanies the exhibition for those who wish to view the work from the safety of their homes. To see the walk-through, click here.
For more, click here.
Feed A Gov
Students, visit apsu.edu/feed-a-gov now to see if you qualify for free meals
But those students must visit www.apsu.edu/feed-a-gov as soon as possible to fill out a survey to make sure they are added to the program. You must have your surveys turned in by Nov. 10!
The survey takes only one minute to complete.
The Austin Peay State University Foundation is using a Tennessee Community CARES Program grant to offer free hot meals to students in need. The new APSU Foundation program, Feed a Gov, is funded under a grant contract with the State of Tennessee and will use the $500,000 grant to provide eligible students and their families with meal vouchers to the University’s dining venues and expanded opportunities for placing grocery orders through APSU’s food pantry.
COVID-19 testing available to students, employees
In partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health, COVID-19 Coronavirus testing is being conducted on the campus of APSU, behind the Ard building, for faculty, staff and students who meet specific conditions. Please seek out testing immediately if any of these conditions applies to you:
Walk-ins
Monday-Friday
Drive-thru
Monday-Friday
For more, click here.
Other APSU happenings this week:
