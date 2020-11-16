|
TBI issues Amber Alert for 9 year old Jordan Gorman from Cheatham County
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Statewide AMBER Alert on behalf of the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office for Jordan Gorman.
Jordan is a 9-year old white male with brown hair and brown eyes, 4′ tall and 75 lbs. Jordan was last seen at his residence at approximately 11:30am on November 15th, 2020 in Joelton, Tennessee.
Jordan was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey, short-sleeve tee-shirt with red stripes.
If you have seen Jordan or have any information regarding his whereabouts,please contact the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND or the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615.792.2098.
