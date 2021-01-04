|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Target Recalls over 290,000 Infant Rompers Due to Choking Hazard Newer: Tennessee Arts Commission announces Nominations being Accepted for 2021 Governor’s Arts Awards »
CDC report shows Tobacco Product Use Down Among Youths in 2020
Atlanta, GA – A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), found that current tobacco product use declined among U.S. middle and high school students from 2019 to 2020—driven by decreases in e-cigarette, cigar, and smokeless tobacco use.
However, the National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS) data analysis also found that about 1 in 6 (nearly 4.5 million) students were current users of some type of tobacco product in 2020.
The reportexternal icon was released in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. The study assessed current (past 30-day) use of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco, hookah, pipe tobacco, and heated tobacco products.
This is the first study to present NYTS data on the use of heated tobacco products (products that heat processed tobacco leaf to produce an emission, which the user inhales into their lungs), and tobacco product use by sexual identity.
The study found that nearly 1 in 4 high school students (3.65 million) were current users of any tobacco product in 2020, down about 25% from about 1 in 3 (4.7 million) in 2019. About 1 in 15 middle school students (800,000) were current users of any tobacco product in 2020, down nearly 50% from about 1 in 8 (1.5 million) in 2019.
From 2019 to 2020, decreases among both middle and high school students also occurred in use of any combustible tobacco product, the use of 2 or more tobacco products, e-cigarettes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco. In contrast, no change occurred in current use of cigarettes, heated tobacco products, hookah, or pipe tobacco during 2019–2020.
For the 7th year in a row, e-cigarettes were the most commonly used tobacco product among both middle and high school students. Additionally, many youths used multiple tobacco products; among current tobacco product users, about 1 in 3 high school students (1.27 million) and about 2 in 5 middle school students (340,000) used two or more tobacco products in 2020.
“The decline in tobacco product use over the past year is a win for public health,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, MD. “Yet, our work is far from done. Nearly 4.5 million U.S. youths still use tobacco products, putting a new generation at risk for nicotine addiction and other health risks.”
Key Findings
“These findings demonstrate success in reducing youth use of tobacco overall, while also revealing changes in use patterns that will inform policymakers,” said FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D.
“We remain very concerned about the overall tobacco use rates for young people, including the nearly 3.6 million youth who currently use e-cigarettes. FDA will continue to monitor the marketplace, expand our public education efforts, and use our regulatory authority to further ensure all tobacco products, and e-cigarettes in particular, are not marketed to, sold to, or used by kids,” Hahn stated.
What more can be done about youth tobacco use?
Youth use of tobacco products—in any form—is unsafe. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States. Nearly all tobacco use begins during youth and young adulthood.
The comprehensive and sustained implementation of evidence-based tobacco control strategies, combined with tobacco product regulation by FDA, is warranted for continuing progress toward reducing and preventing all types of tobacco product use among U.S. youths.
Additionally, as the tobacco product landscape continues to diversify, surveillance of youth tobacco product use, including novel products, is important to inform public health policy and practice at national, state, and local levels.
To learn more about quitting tobacco product use and preventing youths from using tobacco products, visit www.BeTobaccoFree.govexternal icon and FDA’s “The Real Costexternal icon” campaign.
About the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) works 24/7 protecting America’s health, safety and security. Whether disease start at home or abroad, are curable or preventable, chronic or acute, or from human activity or deliberate attack, CDC responds to America’s most pressing health threats. CDC is headquartered in Atlanta and has experts located throughout the United States and the world.
SectionsNews
TopicsAtlanta GA, CDC, Cigar, E-Cigarette, FDA, Smoking, Stephen M. Hahn, Tobacco, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Youth
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.