Target Recalls over 290,000 Infant Rompers Due to Choking Hazard

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports Target recalls Infant Rompers due to Choking Hazard.

This recall includes the Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers. The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 12M. The product item number is printed on the white tag inside of the rompers.

Product Information

Name of product: Cloud Island infant rompers

Hazard: The snaps can break or detach from the rompers, posing a choking, laceration and pinching hazards to children.

Remedy: Refund

Recall date: December 30th, 2020

Units: About 299,000

Rompers with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:

Item Number Item Description 206-05-1379 Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper – Newborn 206-05-1380 Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper – 0-3 Months 206-05-1381 Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper- 3-6 Months 206-05-1382 Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper – 6-9 Months 206-05-1383 Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper – 12 Months 206-05-1384 Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers Newborn 206-05-1385 Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 0-3 Months 206-05-1386 Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 3-6 Months 206-05-1387 Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 6-9 Months 206-05-1388 Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers 12 Months 206-05-1394 Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – Newborn 206-05-1395 Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – 0-3 Months 206-05-1396 Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – 3-6 Months 206-05-1397 Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – 6-9 Months 206-05-1398 Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers – 12 Months 206-05-3740 Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – Newborn 206-05-3741 Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – 0-3 Months 206-05-3742 Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – 3-6 Months 206-05-3743 Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – 6-9 Months 206-05-3744 Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers – 12 Months 206-05-5920 Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers Newborn 206-05-5921 Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 0-3 Months 206-05-5922 Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 3-6 Months 206-05-5923 Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 6-9 Months 206-05-5924 Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers 12 Months

Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the recalled infant rompers away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the rompers on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the rompers.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 16 reports of the snaps breaking, detaching, or missing from the rompers including one report of scratches and one report of a child being pinched.

Sold At: Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com, GoogleExpress.com and Shipt.com from July 2019 through October 2020 for about $10.00 for a single romper and $11.00 for 2-pack rompers set.

Importer(s): Target Corp., of Minneapolis, MN

Manufactured In: China and Vietnam

Recall number: 21-061

Consumer Contact: Target at 800.440.0680 from 7:00am to 8:00pm CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

