Target Recalls over 290,000 Infant Rompers Due to Choking Hazard
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports Target recalls Infant Rompers due to Choking Hazard.
Product Information
Name of product: Cloud Island infant rompers
Hazard: The snaps can break or detach from the rompers, posing a choking, laceration and pinching hazards to children.
Remedy: Refund
Recall date: December 30th, 2020
Units: About 299,000
Description: This recall includes the Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers. The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 12M. The product item number is printed on the white tag inside of the rompers.
Rompers with the following product item numbers are included in the recall:
Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the recalled infant rompers away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the rompers on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the rompers.
Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 16 reports of the snaps breaking, detaching, or missing from the rompers including one report of scratches and one report of a child being pinched.
Sold At: Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com, GoogleExpress.com and Shipt.com from July 2019 through October 2020 for about $10.00 for a single romper and $11.00 for 2-pack rompers set.
Importer(s): Target Corp., of Minneapolis, MN
Manufactured In: China and Vietnam
Recall number: 21-061
Consumer Contact: Target at 800.440.0680 from 7:00am to 8:00pm CT, daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.
About the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually.
CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC’s work to help ensure the safety of consumer products – such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals -– contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.
Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC’s Hotline at 800.638.2772 or teletypewriter at 301.595.7054 for the hearing impaired.
