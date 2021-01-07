Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County needs Volunteers to improve Clarksville ReStore

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County will host a volunteer service day on Monday, January 18th, 2021 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Clarksville ReStore located at 404 Madison Street.

This volunteer service event will honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy as part of the annual day of service held across the nation.

“Two Habitat houses that are currently under construction were fully funded through ReStore revenue, so our volunteers are directly impacting people in need of housing,” said Rob Selkow, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County.

“In addition to honoring Dr. King by serving others, this is also an opportunity for volunteers to meet future homeowner families who work in the ReStore in lieu of a down payment, which is what we call sweat equity,” Selkow stated.

The project involves improvements at the ReStore, including lighting and ceiling tile installation, painting, shelving, organizing the warehouse, and more. The ReStore is a major revenue source for the Habitat for Humanity home building program. Improvements will help support several Clarksville families currently working toward home ownership in 2021.

To sign up for the project, email *protected email* with the subject line #MLK. Volunteers should be 16 and older, wear work clothes and closed-toe shoes, and bring gloves. The Clarksville ReStore is located at 404 Madison Street. Habitat will provide documentation for those performing community service. Liability waivers and sex offender registry background checks are required for all participants.

Face masks and social distancing are required.

Follow Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and the Clarksville ReStore on Facebook or sign up for the e-newsletter for updates.

To schedule a pickup or request more information about Clarksville ReStore, call 931.645.4242 or email *protected email* . Donations can also be dropped off at the rear loading dock at 404 Madison Street in downtown Clarksville.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County.

Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org.

Sections

Topics