Clarksville-Montgomery County School System releases Class of 2021 Graduation Ceremonies schedule

Montgomery County, TN – Good evening, CMCSS Class of 2021 and Parents/Guardians,

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has exciting news to share!

The district is moving forward with planning and is committed to having, in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 in May.

However, with safety guidelines limiting the size of gatherings that are expected to continue in the coming months, the district will limit the number of guests and make other modifications for the safety and health of graduates, guests, and employees.

With physical-distancing guidelines, please anticipate a limited number of guests per graduate, which is subject to change based on guidelines at the time.

In order to accommodate graduates, guests, and employees, there will be multiple graduation ceremonies per school to limit crowd sizes and have physical distancing in place. The schedules communicated at the beginning of the year will be modified. Over the coming weeks, principals at each school will be sharing more details with the Class of 2021 and families, including the specific times and location of the ceremonies.

For now, please see above for the modified schedule for each CMCSS high school:

