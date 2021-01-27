World-renown designer Debbie Millman to give Austin Peay State University artist lecture

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design, with support from The APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is pleased to host award-winning designer and thinker Debbie Millman to continue an incredible 2020-21 CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series season.

Millman’s lecture will be at 6:00pm Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 via Zoom. Registration is required and is available at https://bit.ly/3p5cWF8. The lecture is free and open to the public.

Host of one of world’s first design podcasts

“Debbie Millman is a rock star!” said Michael Dickins, chair of the CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series.

“Not only is she an award-winner graphic designer, she’s also the author of six books, the founder and host of “Design Matters” (one of the world’s first and longest-running podcasts and winner of a 2011 Cooper Hewitt National Design Award), co-founder of the world’s first graduate program in branding at the School of Visual Arts in New York City where her/her students created the branding for MoMA’a retail program, president emeritus of AIGA, and a frequent speaker on design and branding at venues all around the world.

“APSU’s CECA Visiting Speaker Series brings world-renowned artists and designers to Clarksville every year,” Dickins continued. “This year, of course, has been different as all of our talks have moved to Zoom. Though this is not our typical format for our guest lectures, it has allowed us to reach a much wider audience. Having an artist like Millman as part of this year’s lineup brings people from all over the country to join us at APSU. We’re extremely excited for APSU to host Millman as part of our renowned speaker series.”

In addition to her artist lecture, she will also conduct a professional development workshop for APSU graphic design students.

To learn more

For more on Millman and her work, visit www.debbiemillman.com

For more on this lecture, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

For future CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series events, visit: https://www.apsu.edu/art-design/exhibitions-speakers/visiting-artists.php. All events are free and open to the public.

