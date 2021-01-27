|
Minor Snow Accumulations Possible this Afternoon, Evening for Clarksville-Montgomery County
Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service reports that rain will switch to snow this afternoon and early evening for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. Accumulations of 1-2 inches are likely across the Upper Cumberland, with up to an inch across the north and southern Plateau.
As temperatures begin to fall this afternoon, light rain will transition to snow through the evening. Accumulations of a trace to one inch are possible. This could lead to slick spots on roadways late this afternoon into tonight. However, elevated surfaces will experience the greatest impacts.
Counties Affected
Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, abd Giles County.
