Austin Peay State University to hold annual Polar Plunge February 6th

Clarksville, TN – Every year, Austin Peay State University (APSU) students and people in the Clarksville community get ready to support a great cause as they face ice-cold pool temperatures at the Foy Fitness and Recreation. The reason – to support the Special Olympics Tennessee athletes.

COVID-19 Coronavirus has had a significant impact on Special Olympics Tennessee athletes who have been unable to interact with others.

This separation can lead to serious conditions and has an impact on mental health and physical well-being.

The athletes have no way to partake in the activities they love, however, with the plungers who have committed to the Polar Plunge, virtual fitness activities can still occur for the athletes.

Austin Peay State University is hosting the Polar Plunge from 10:00am-noon February 6th to support the Special Olympics Tennessee athletes.

For those unable to participate in person, there is an opportunity to stay involved from home. Those who plan to plunge at home can still donate to this special cause. The at-home plunge can take place in a pool, Slip ’N Slide, water balloon fight, or sprinklers. Make sure to take a video!

Plungers must submit a minimum of $50.00 in donations ($3.00 for students). Each plunger will be given an official Plunge T-shirt and bragging rights for facing the cold water. If you are interested in registering and for more information, visit https://give.classy.org/clarksvilleplunge21.

APSU is partnering with the Special Olympics of Tennessee and the Clarksville Police Department to host the event.

COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines will be enforced and followed. All participants must complete a prescreening before plunging. Masks and social distancing will be enforced during this event. Each plunge will be scheduled to limit a large gathering of people.

For more information about how Polar Plunge events help Special Olympics Tennessee, visit www.polarplungetn.com.

