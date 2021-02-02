Montgomery County Trustee’s Office will be Open Saturdays during February

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office will be open each Saturday from 8:30am to noon throughout the month of February 2021. The Trustee’s Office extends their service times in February every year for Montgomery County residents.

All County Trustee services, including the new reimbursement for people age 65-and-older who meet the criteria for the wheel tax refund, will be provided during the extended Saturday hours.

“We provide these services every February as an added convenience for the residents of Montgomery County to conduct business with the Trustee’s Office,” said Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.

The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office is located at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 101-B in Veteran’s Plaza. To see all available services through the Trustee’s Department, visit mcgtn.org. You can also call 931.648.5717 with questions

