Marsha Blackburn Introduces Measure to Protect State, Local, Tribal Governments from Unfunded, Potentially Radical Policies

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn introduced an amendment to protect state, local, and tribal governments from unfunded federal mandates.

“State and local governments are struggling enough as the nation grapples with this deadly pandemic,” said Senator Blackburn. “Yet radical left Senators like Bernie Sanders are pushing to force unfunded federal mandates on state, local, and tribal governments by a simple majority vote in the Senate. I will fight tooth and nail against these policies and the dark of night changes to federal law that may allow the federal government to burden Tennessee with unfunded mandates.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn.

Background

The Blackburn amendment strikes Section 4007 from S.Con.Res.5, thereby retaining the bipartisan supermajority enforcement regarding points of order on unfunded mandates.


